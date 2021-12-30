Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Shares of CPSS stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $213.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.47. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $68.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme purchased 14,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $133,695.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPSS. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

