ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4,681.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,671 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises about 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.06% of ConocoPhillips worth $51,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 21,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,217 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.8% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Finally, AR Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 135.9% in the third quarter. AR Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,469 shares of company stock worth $10,431,057 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 31,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,129,556. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

