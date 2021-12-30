Conning Inc. Sells 26,092 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,092 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $30,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,490,588. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. The company has a market cap of $147.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.34 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

