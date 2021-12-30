Conning Inc. Has $41.19 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10,174.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,764 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $41,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 413.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after buying an additional 66,992 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 7.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.67. 561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,611. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $93.62 and a 1-year high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.12 and a 200 day moving average of $128.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

