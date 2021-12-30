Conning Inc. Has $10.63 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $363.89. 19,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,382. The stock has a market cap of $357.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

