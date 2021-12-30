Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 356,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 30,613 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $45,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on QCOM. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.91.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,849. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

