Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 662 Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG)

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5,400.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $146,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $454,000.

NASDAQ USIG opened at $59.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $62.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

