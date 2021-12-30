Compass Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,289 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Compass Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 32,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 60,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $39.17 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

