Comparing Datasea (DTSS) & The Competition

Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS) is one of 390 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Datasea to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea -725.72% -249.35% -117.81% Datasea Competitors -125.78% -142.96% -5.78%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Datasea and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea Competitors 2505 12742 23613 641 2.57

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 23.85%. Given Datasea’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Datasea has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Datasea has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea’s peers have a beta of -2.22, indicating that their average stock price is 322% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datasea and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $170,000.00 -$4.65 million -5.00 Datasea Competitors $1.75 billion $335.95 million -36.51

Datasea’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Datasea. Datasea is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Datasea peers beat Datasea on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Datasea Company Profile

Datasea, Inc. is a technology company that provides smart security systems. It focuses on visual and non-visual fusion perception algorithms and big data analytics technologies, by providing customers with smart security solutions, smart hardware, education-related technologies applicable and 5G value-added services across multiple scenarios and industries. The company, through its variable interest entity, Shuhai Information Technology Co., Ltd. has managed to commercialize its products to schools, public communities, governmental authorities, retail outlets, healthcare and scenic areas all over China. Datasea was founded by Zhi Xin Liu, Fu Liu, and Xing Zhong Sun on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

