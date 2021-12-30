Comparing Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) & LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LCNB and Bank of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $79.52 million 3.53 $20.08 million $1.65 11.99 Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.90 $17.89 billion $3.33 13.40

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 27.00% 8.80% 1.15% Bank of America 33.10% 12.16% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for LCNB and Bank of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of America 2 4 16 0 2.64

LCNB currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.53%. Bank of America has a consensus price target of $46.68, suggesting a potential upside of 4.59%. Given Bank of America’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of America is more favorable than LCNB.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.5% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bank of America shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. LCNB pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Bank of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

LCNB has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of America beats LCNB on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions

