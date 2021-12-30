Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.45. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 24,173 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have weighed in on SID. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)
Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.
