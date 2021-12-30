Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $4.33

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $4.45. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 24,173 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on SID. Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 2.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

