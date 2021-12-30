Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Gap Up to $5.50

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $5.62. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 8,838 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio is 23.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 1,591,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 772.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,258,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,114,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,072,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 964,011 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,382,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,619,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 473,604 shares during the period. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

