Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $195.28 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will post $195.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $195.60 million. Commvault Systems posted sales of $187.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $745.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $723.50 million to $754.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $794.13 million, with estimates ranging from $752.80 million to $817.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Shares of Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.89. 163,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,472. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.65. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $53.82 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $3,062,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Commvault Systems by 40.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

