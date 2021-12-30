Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 70,171 Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 535.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 249,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 209,947 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 130,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,492 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

