Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 33,860 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,464 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,860 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $44.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $45.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.03.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

