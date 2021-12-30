Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 73.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 34,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $65.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.44.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

