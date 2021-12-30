Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) by 64.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,229 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQDH opened at $95.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.92. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.40 and a 12 month high of $96.92.

