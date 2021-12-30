Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 35.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,988,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG opened at $157.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.51. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 56.20% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.