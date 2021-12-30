Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 215.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,081 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of BATS CALF opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.67.

