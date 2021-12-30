Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 2,351 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $109,551,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 724.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,481,000 after acquiring an additional 383,552 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth $20,968,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 250,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 188,806 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $2,398,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $106.63 on Thursday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.12.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

