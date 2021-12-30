Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Holdings Lowered by Harvest Management LLC

Harvest Management LLC trimmed its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Coherent makes up 3.7% of Harvest Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Harvest Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COHR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Coherent by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,183 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $267.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Coherent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.85 and a 52 week high of $270.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

