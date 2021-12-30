Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.73. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 3,822 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the third quarter worth about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 6.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.