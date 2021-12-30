Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.79 and last traded at $32.79. 7,740 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 734,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Get Codexis alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -131.04 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $558,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total transaction of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $2,535,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after buying an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codexis by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Codexis by 1.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after purchasing an additional 27,319 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after purchasing an additional 45,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Codexis by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,362,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.