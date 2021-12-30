CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,740,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CME Group by 7,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,616,000 after buying an additional 792,186 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,101,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after buying an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $229.11 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.51 and a 52 week high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

