CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Purchases 259 Shares

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) insider David Fineberg acquired 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £642.32 ($863.45).

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 253 ($3.40) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 249.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 347.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £737.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.74. CMC Markets plc has a twelve month low of GBX 226.74 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 559 ($7.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CMC Markets from GBX 560 ($7.53) to GBX 410 ($5.51) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Friday, November 26th.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.