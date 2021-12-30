Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CVEO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $18.59. 12,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.91 million, a P/E ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 3.60.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 122,674 shares of company stock worth $2,724,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 45.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Civeo by 6.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Civeo by 29.5% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 38,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Civeo by 37.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Civeo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

