City of London Group (LON:CIN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.54

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 69.54 ($0.93) and traded as low as GBX 52.67 ($0.71). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 52.67 ($0.71), with a volume of 10,297 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £56.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 59.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.50.

City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; and management services to third-party funds.

