Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 61.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,671 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14,603.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,815 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,027,000 after acquiring an additional 518,266 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after acquiring an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 13.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,988,351 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $233,175,000 after acquiring an additional 241,013 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.19. The stock had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,005. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $145.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.