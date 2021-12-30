Citizens & Northern Corp Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

GD stock opened at $207.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.80. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.50 and a fifty-two week high of $210.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.