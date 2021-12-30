Citizens & Northern Corp Decreases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Citizens & Northern Corp lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 184,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $39,746,749.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $173.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $106.95 and a one year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

