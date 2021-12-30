CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.69

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.69 and last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 4730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bradesco Corretora initiated coverage on shares of CI&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

About CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T Inc is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

