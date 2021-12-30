Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $457.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Cintas' shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from strength in personal protective equipment, first aid cabinet service, uniform direct sale, and fire protection services businesses. Its shareholder-friendly policies raise its attractiveness. In second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company's earnings and sales surpassed the respective estimates by 5.34% and 0.86%. For fiscal 2022, it expects revenues of $7.63-$7.70 billion, above the previously stated $7.58-$7.67 billion. Earnings are expected to be $10.70-$10.95 per share, above $10.60-$10.90 mentioned earlier. However, high tax rates are predicted to lower earnings in the year. The persistence of woes related to high labor and energy expenses might be concerning. The stock currently looks overvalued compared with the industry.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTAS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $436.89.

Cintas stock opened at $444.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $437.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.48. Cintas has a 12-month low of $314.62 and a 12-month high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

