Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of CIEN opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.51. Ciena has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $104,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,675,853. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 31,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ciena by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ciena by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

