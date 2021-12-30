Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as low as $0.38. Cielo shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 22,723 shares changing hands.

CIOXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cielo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cielo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter. Cielo had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. Cielo’s dividend payout ratio is 28.58%.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA Cielo SA engages in the provision of payment processing solutions. It provides credit and debit cards, accreditation services for commercial establishments and service merchants, installation and maintenance of electronic terminals, data collection and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

