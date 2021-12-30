Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,149 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 639,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,149 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca accounts for 1.6% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $38,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,589,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,553,000 after acquiring an additional 759,134 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,632,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,580 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,660,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,958,000 after acquiring an additional 243,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 38,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,547,574. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.55. The company has a market cap of $181.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. TheStreet cut AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

