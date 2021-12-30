Cidel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,306,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501,464 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Manulife Financial worth $25,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 23,235 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Manulife Financial by 18.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,629 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $289,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 48,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,897. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.44. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. TD Securities increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

