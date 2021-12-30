Cidel Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,943 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of TELUS International (Cda) worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TIXT. TD Securities lifted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Shares of TIXT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.78. The company had a trading volume of 821 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.84. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.46.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

