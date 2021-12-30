Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

CJEWY traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 2,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.14. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 1-year low of $12.03 and a 1-year high of $23.47.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

