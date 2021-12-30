Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $11.73 on Friday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office.

