Choate Investment Advisors Sells 975 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.4% of Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total transaction of $3,646,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.14.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $248.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.17. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

