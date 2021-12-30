Choate Investment Advisors Sells 17,176 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices stock opened at $175.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.25 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

