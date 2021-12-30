Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 600 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 357.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $474.55 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.80.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.