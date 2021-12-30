Choate Investment Advisors Has $2.88 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $251.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $225.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $251.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

