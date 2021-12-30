Chilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Chilton Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,447,000 after purchasing an additional 68,458 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,729,000 after purchasing an additional 105,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $183.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.