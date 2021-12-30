Chilton Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,940 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

