Chilton Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,025 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 902,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,559,000 after acquiring an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $305.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $245.75 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

