Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.16

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.16 and traded as high as C$7.52. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 300,629 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of C$770.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.71%.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

