Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Insider Sells $144,445.00 in Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) insider John Renger sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $144,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Renger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 23rd, John Renger sold 5,873 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $205,555.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, John Renger sold 7,300 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $237,250.00.

On Friday, December 17th, John Renger sold 7,122 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $231,465.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, John Renger sold 25,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $750,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, John Renger sold 55,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $2,192,300.00.

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.83) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERE. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $774,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,796,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.