Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Central Japan Railway Company operates Tokaido Shinkansen, transportation artery linking metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka. The company also operates a network of conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas. In addition, the company provides bus services, as well as logistics, travel agency, advertising, construction and construction consulting, linen supply, track maintenance, and rolling stock and machinery maintenance services. Further, it involves in the department store operations; wholesale and retail of food and beverages; sale and lease of real estate; hotel business; and development, improvement, and maintenance of computer systems. Central Japan Railway Company is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Central Japan Railway stock opened at $13.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 15.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Japan Railway will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

