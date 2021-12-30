Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celularity Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in cellular medicine by developing off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies, including unmodified NK cells, genetically-modified NK cells, T cells engineered with a CAR and mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cells targeting indications across cancer, infectious and degenerative diseases. Celularity Inc., formerly known as GX Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

CELU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Celularity in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

CELU opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Celularity has a 1-year low of $4.39 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celularity will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celularity during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celularity in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

